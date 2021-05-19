Rajasthan BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena dies of COVID, CM Ashok Gehlot expresses condolences

By ANI

DHARIAWAD: BJP MLA from Dhariawad constituency, Gautam Lal Meena passed away at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled Meena's demise.

"The news of untimely demise of MLA Gautam Lal Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) due to corona infection is very saddening. I pray to god to give the grieving family members, the supportes and friends of Shri Meena the power to bear the brunt and to give the peace to the departed soul. #Rajasthan", Gehlot tweeted.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,59,455 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan while 7,080 people succumbed to the infection.