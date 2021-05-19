Rajasthan BJP MLA Gautam Lal Meena dies of COVID, CM Ashok Gehlot expresses condolences
Gautam Lal Meena, an MLA from Dhariawad seat, passed away at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.
Published: 19th May 2021 02:51 PM | Last Updated: 19th May 2021 02:51 PM | A+A A-
DHARIAWAD: BJP MLA from Dhariawad constituency, Gautam Lal Meena passed away at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled Meena's demise.
धरियावद (प्रतापगढ़) से भाजपा विधायक श्री गौतमलाल मीणा के कोरोना संक्रमण से असामयिक निधन की जानकारी बेहद दुखद है। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि शोकाकुल परिजनों, स्व. श्री मीणा के समर्थकों तथा मित्रों को यह आघात सहने की शक्ति दें एवं दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। #Rajasthan— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 19, 2021
"The news of untimely demise of MLA Gautam Lal Meena from Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) due to corona infection is very saddening. I pray to god to give the grieving family members, the supportes and friends of Shri Meena the power to bear the brunt and to give the peace to the departed soul. #Rajasthan", Gehlot tweeted.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,59,455 active coronavirus cases in Rajasthan while 7,080 people succumbed to the infection.