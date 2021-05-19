Rajasthan government's power should be decentralised: Congress MLA hits out at Gehlot

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A day after the resignation of Congress MLA Hemaram Chaudhary, the internal politics in Rajasthan Congress has come to a boil. Another MLA from Sachin Pilot’s camp, Vedprakash Solanki on Wednesday came out in support of Chaudhary, saying the demands of the party MLAs are not being heard by the Ashok Gehlot government. Solanki has threatened that he too will resign if there’s no change in the present scenario.

“Many MLAs feel the same. There are MLAs from every faction. It is not about any particular faction. Senior MLAs are not being heard in the government. Many MLAs feel helplessness. Hemaram couldn’t tolerate this and hence resigned. ”

Justifying Hemaram’s move Solanki further said, “There is no one more senior and honest MLA than Hemaram Chaudhary in the Congress. Let the high command investigate why such a senior and honest MLA was forced to resign? If a junior MLA like me resigns, it is not a big deal, but a leader like Hemaram Chaudhary had to resign because his legitimate demands were not being heard.”