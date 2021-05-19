STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Record 20 lakh coronavirus tests done in a day, India's recovery rate reaches 86.23%: Health Ministry 

A total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

Health workers bring syringes to a vaccination centre in Jammu on Saturday

Health workers bring syringes to a vaccination centre in Jammu on Saturday | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 20 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in a span of 24 hours, which is a global record and the highest ever done in a single day in India, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

India's COVID-19 daily recoveries exceeded the number of daily new cases for the sixth consecutive day.

Cumulative recoveries have surged to 2,19,86,363 with 3,89,851 patients recuperating in a day.

The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.23 per cent.

"More than 20 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours (the highest ever conducted in a single day in India), while the daily positivity rate has declined to 13.31 per cent," the ministry said.

"A total 20.08 lakh tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours (May 18) in the country which is also a global record," the ministry added.

Over 32 crore tests have been conducted so far across the country. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 7.96 per cent, the ministry stated.

Continuing the stabilising trend, India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for three consecutive days, the ministry said.

Ten states comprising Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana reported 74.46 per cent of the 2,67,334 new infections registered in the span of 24 hours.

Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 33,059, followed by Kerala with 31,337 new cases.

On the other hand, India's total COVID-19 active cases has decreased to 32,26,719 with a decline of 1,27,046 being recorded in the active case count in a day.

It now comprises 12.66 per cent of the country's total cases.

Eight states -- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal -- cumulatively account for 69.02 per cent of India's total active cases.

On the vaccination front, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 18.58 crore.

A total of 18,58,09,302 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,10,934 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 96,73,684 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,59,125 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,45,69,669 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,36,515 FLWs who have taken the second dose and 64,77,443 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,80,46,339 and 93,51,036 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,48,16,767 and 1,79,78,724 beneficiaries above 60 years old have taken the first and second dose, respectively.

