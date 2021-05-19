STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

SCBA writes to Health Ministry to sanction Covishield doses on urgent basis

It said that considering the "grim situation" where the bar body has lost 90 of its members in the recent past, an appropriate direction may be issued to vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India.

Published: 19th May 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Health official displays a Covishield vaccine at BBMP head office in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has written to the Union Health Ministry requesting it to sanction 2,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield on an urgent basis and allocate it to the Delhi government's vaccination centre at the apex court for vaccinating members of the bar body expeditiously.

In his May 17 letter, senior advocate and SCBA president Vikas Singh has said that considering the "grim situation" where the bar body has lost 90 of its members in the recent past, an appropriate direction may be issued to vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII) so that Covishield doses could be provided on an urgent basis.

The SCBA president has addressed the letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and its copy has been marked to Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulator Affairs, SII.

The SCBA Presidnt has said the Supreme Court is functioning on virtual mode since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic and it can start normal functioning only when substantial number of apex court lawyers, staffs and their families get vaccination at the earliest.

"I would therefore request you to kindly sanction 2,500 doses of Covishield on urgent basis and allocate the same to the vaccination centre of the Delhi Government at the Supreme Court so that we could vaccinate our remaining members expeditiously," he said in the letter.

"I am writing this letter to make a request to you to sanction some Covishield doses for vaccinating Supreme Court lawyers and staff with their families in the 18-44 age category," he said.

The letter said the apex court is presently on summer vacation and it will re-open on June 28.

"Ideally in the next one or two weeks we should vaccinate our entire eligible persons in both the age groups (i.e., 18-44 and 45+) so that our members have sufficient immunity by the time Supreme Court reopens," it said.

"Considering the grim situation where we have lost 90 members in the recent pass, we will appreciate that an appropriate direction may kindly be issued to the Serum Institute of India so that these doses are provided to us on an urgent basis," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh Covishield COVID-19 vaccine
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp