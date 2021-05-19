Steepest positivity rate fall since mid-April: UP government  

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At 3.12% on Monday, Uttar Pradesh has reported the steepest decline in Covid positivity rate since the middle of last month even as the state conducted nearly 2.80 lakh tests. Keeping up with the declining trend, despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh recorded a total of 8,727 fresh cases in the last 24 hours — less than 10,000 cases for the second consecutive day.

The rate of active cases vis-a-vis the total tally in Uttar Pradesh has also dropped to its lowest since April 30. The number of active cases in the state has come down by a remarkable 56% since its peak on April 30 as the active cases have dropped from 3,10,783 to 1,36,342.

As a result of effective and timely treatment, regular teleconsultation and provision of free medicine kits to Covid patients even in quarantine cases in the state, the number of active patients in home isolation dropped drastically below the 1 lakh-mark on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 21,108 patients recovered from the disease, taking Uttar Pradesh’s recovery rate to 90.6%.

As many as 14,83,244 people have so far won their battle against the deadly virus in the state as on Tuesday. The stringent T3 testing mechanism of ‘Test, Trace and Treat’ adopted by the Yogi Adityanath-led government has given a major boost to the state’s battle against the second wave of the pandemic.

In total, 2,79,581 Covid tests were conducted in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, out of which 1,14,066 were RT-PCR tests, adding up to the total of 4,52,31,090 samples that have been tested so far in the state.

255 deaths over 24 hours

The state reported 255 fresh deaths taking the Covid-19 toll to 18,072, additional chief secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Tuesday. Of the fresh deaths recorded in the state, Meerut reported the highest with 20 deaths followed by Lucknow 19 and Kanpur Nagar 12, Saharanpur 11 and Agra 10 along with others, a health department bulletin on Tuesday said