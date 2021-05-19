STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students who lost parents to COVID to get free coaching, accommodation in Kota: Om Birla

Birla, the MP from Kota -- a major coaching hub for competitive examination preparations in the country -- held a meeting with the directors of coaching institutes in the city.

Published: 19th May 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students who are preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams and have lost their parents or earning member of the family to COVID-19 will be provided free coaching and accommodation in Kota, Rajasthan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Wednesday.

Birla, the MP from Kota -- a major coaching hub for competitive examination preparations in the country -- held a meeting with the directors of coaching institutes in the city and requested them to come forward to help the needy in these challenging times, his office said in a statement.

On the request of Birla, the institutes agreed to provide free coaching, accommodation and food to students from across the country who have lost their parents or earning member of the family due to COVID-19, the statement said.

During the meeting with Birla, Director of Allen Career Institute, Naveen Maheshwari also announced that the institute will set up a relief fund of Rs 50 lakh to help the families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Birla thanked the coaching institutes for their noble gesture and said during these challenging times it is important that the society comes together and helps each other.

