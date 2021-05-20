STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
93,000 centres in UP villages to help people register for COVID vaccination

People in villages have been facing issues registering themselves online on the COWIN portal, a government spokesperson said, adding that now they can physically visit 'Jan Suvida Kendra'.

Covid Vaccine, Vaccination, health workers

A health worker during the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: More than 93,000 existing service centres in Uttar Pradesh will now on help people of rural areas register themselves for the vaccination process, the state government said on Thursday.

People in villages have been facing issues registering themselves online on the COWIN portal, a government spokesperson said, adding that now they can physically visit 'Jan Suvida Kendra' (common service centres) to apply for the vaccine.

The service will be provided free of cost and necessary instructions have been issued in this regard, he said, adding the move would help in speeding up vaccination in the state.

on Thursday said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has come down by over 62 per cent since its peak on April 30.

The state in the past 24 hours has recorded 238 fresh deaths, which took the toll to 18,590, while 6,725 new cases pushed the tally to 16,51,532, Aditional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

In the same time period, 13,590 people recovered from the disease, the official said.

"The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 91. 8 per cent. The active cases in the state in past 20 days have come down by 62.5 per cent," he said.

On April 30, there were 3,10,783 active cases which have now come down to 1,16,434, Prasad said.

"At present, there are 1,16,434 active cases in the state and 15,16,508 people have recovered from COVID-19. Among the active cases, 82,801 are in home isolation," he said.

Prasad said 2.91 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday and so far, over 4.58 crore tests have been conducted in the state.

He said under the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive, over 1.56 crore doses have been administered.

More than 1.23 crore people have got their first dose and over 33 lakh their second dose, he added.

Prasad said that due to the trace, test and treat policy, surveillance and enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour cases are coming down in the state.

In 32 per cent of the villages in the state the COVID infection has spread.

The state government is actively involved in distributing medical kits in both rural and urban areas, he said.

