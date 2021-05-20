STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone Tauktae: Flooding washes away salt worth Rs 10 crore in Gujarat

As many as 25 large solar panels installed by saltpan workers near their temporary huts were also damaged in the gusty winds and flooding.

Published: 20th May 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF NDF

NDRF personnel during restoration work in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SURENDRANAGAR: Salt stocks worth close to Rs 10 crore were washed away at Gujarat's Little Rann of Kutch (LRK) in flooding that occurred due to cyclone Tauktae, people involved in salt production here said on Thursday.

As per a rough estimate, around 3 lakh metric tonnes of salt, which was harvested and kept in the open near saltpans for transportation, was destroyed by gusty winds, rain and flooding in the LRK region, part of which falls in Surendranagar.

As the price of one metric tonne of salt in the market is between Rs 300 to Rs 350, the loss is estimated around Rs 10 crore, said Bharat Sumera, district coordinator of Agariya Hitrakshak Samiti, an NGO that works for saltpan workers.

April to June is a crucial period for salt farmers, as they start harvesting salt and keep the stock ready for transportation to godowns, he said.

"While around 12 lakh metric tonnes of salt had already been transported to warehouses in Kharaghoda and Zinzuwada, around 3 lakh tonnes were still lying in the saltpans of Surendranagar," Sumera said.

LRK is a desert spread across 5,000 sq km and major part of it falls in Surendranagar district.

At least 10,000 people of Patdi and Dhrangadhra talukas stay in the region for eight months to harvest salt from ground water by creating saltpans.

May is the peak season, when harvested salt is transported to warehouses before monsoon sets in.

"To save lives, the administration had evacuated all saltpan workers before the cyclone passed from the district on Tuesday. Since the cyclone brought heavy rains, a large stock of salt got washed away in flood waters. The flooding also destroyed 3,000 saltpans," Sumera said.

As many as 25 large solar panels installed by saltpan workers near their temporary huts were also damaged in the gusty winds and flooding, he said, adding that workers will make a representation to the authorities for compensation.

With 280 lakh tonnes per annum, Gujarat accounts for around 80 per cent of the country's salt production, said Bharat Raval, president of the Indian Salt Manufacturers Association.

"The entire LRK region produces around 18 to 24 lakh metric tonnes of salt annually. It is natural that the cyclone may have destroyed the salt kept in the open. Since workers were already evacuated due to safety concerns, there was no one to keep a watch," he said.

A clear picture about the loss will emerge in the coming days, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Salt Little Rann of Kutch Cyclone Tauktae Gujarat cyclone
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp