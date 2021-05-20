STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four held for protest outside CBI Kolkata office after arrests of Trinamool ministers, MLA

Three agitators were picked up from Kidderpore area, while one was held in Beniapukur locality, a senior officer said.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:18 PM

TMC protest

TMC supporters stage a protest over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada scam case, at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Police on Thursday arrested four persons from two areas of the city for allegedly being involved in the violent protest outside the CBI office here following the arrest of two West Bengal ministers, a TMC MLA and a former party leader by the CBI in Narada sting case.

"We have identified 10 people who were involved in the violence outside the CBI office on Monday. They have been spotted from the video footage. We have arrested four persons and are looking for others," an officer of Shakespeare Sarani Police Station said.

The four have been booked under several sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act, he said.

Hundreds of TMC activists on Monday took out protest rallies in the city and elsewhere in West Bengal, thumbing their noses at lockdown regulations, after the CBI arrested state ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former party leader Sovan Chatterjee in connection with the Narada sting case.

Many of them were seen demonstrating outside the central agency's office here and Raj Bhavan.

At the CBI's Nizam Palace office, the TMC supporters broke barriers set up before the main gate and took to sloganeering against the central government.

Some of them hurled stones and plastic bottles at the security personnel posted at the agency office.

A suo motu case was registered against unknown people at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station on Wednesday for the violent protests outside the CBI office here, the officer added.

Kolkata Police CBI Trinamool Narada sting case
