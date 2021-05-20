STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Good ventilation dilutes COVID-19 viral load, crucial in reducing transmission

Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.

Published: 20th May 2021 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Beds at the residence of Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, which has been turned into a COVID care centre (Photo | Special arrangement)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Well-ventilated spaces play a crucial role in diluting the COVID-19 viral load of infected air and help in decreasing the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other, the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser said on Thursday.

In its advisory 'Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic--Masks, Distance, Sanitation and Ventilation to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus', the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) said ventilation is a community defence that protects all of us at home or at work.

The advisory highlights the important role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly-ventilated houses, offices, among others.

"Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other," it said.

Just as smells can be diluted from the air through opening windows and doors and using exhaust systems, ventilating spaces with improved directional air flow decreases the accumulated viral land in the air, reducing the risk of transmission, the advisory explained.

"Ventilation is a community defense that protects all of us at home or at work. Introducing outdoor air in offices, homes and larger public spaces is advised.

"Measures to improve ventilation in these spaces must be taken up on urgent priority in urban and rural areas alike, recommendations for hutments, homes, offices and large centralised buildings are given. Simple strategic placement of fans, open windows and doors, even slightly open windows can introduce outdoor air and improve the air quality inside," it stated.

Introduction of cross ventilation and exhaust fans will be beneficial in curtailing the spread of the disease, it said.

In buildings with central air-management systems, improving central air filtration/increased filtration efficiency is especially helpful when enhanced outdoor air delivery options are limited.

In offices, auditoriums, shopping malls, among others, use of gable fan systems and roof ventilators are recommended.

Frequent cleaning and replacement of filters is highly recommended, it added.

Saliva and nasal discharge in the form of droplets and aerosols, by an infected person while exhaling, talking, speaking, singing, laughing, coughing or sneezing is the primary mode of virus transmissions.

An infected person who shows no symptoms can also transmit the virus.

People without symptoms can spread the virus.

People should continue wearing masks, double masks or N95 masks, it said in its advisory.

The SARS-CoV-2 virus infects a human host where it can multiply, in the absence of the host it cannot survive, and stopping the transmission of the virus from a person to another person will decrease the infection rate of the disease to a level where it can eventually die, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Principal Scientific Adviser COVID treatment COVID-19 Coronavirus PSA ventilation
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp