Kota hospital MD, staff booked for giving COVID patient glucose injection instead of remdesivir

This comes a day after Kota District Collector Ujjawal Rathore ordered a probe into the incident that took place last week.

Published: 20th May 2021 11:46 PM

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOTA: The managing director and the nursing staff of a private hospital here were on Thursday booked under culpable homicide, cheating and criminal conspiracy charges over the death of COVID-19 patient, who was allegedly administered a glucose injection instead of remdesivir.

This comes a day after Kota District Collector Ujjawal Rathore ordered a probe into the incident that took place last week.

Circle Inspector, Jawahar Nagar police station, Ramkishan Verma said a case was lodged under sections 304(A), 420 and 120 (B) of the IPC against nursing staff Manoj Raiger, Rakesh Raiger and Brijmohan, and managing director Rakesh Jindal of Kota Heart Hospital.

He said the case was registered based on a complaint lodged by Puneet Rohida, a resident of the Dakaniya railway station area of the city.

Rohida alleged that his COVID-positive mother was administered a glucose injection by the nursing staff at the hospital instead of remdesivir, even though he had arranged all medicines prescribed to her, leading to her death on May 14, Verma said.

The hospital management had earlier lodged a case accusing its nursing staff of theft and black marketing of medicines of the facility, the police official said.

