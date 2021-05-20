STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra: FIR against Sharjeel Usmani over 'objectionable' tweets

The complainant has alleged that Usmani used disrespectful words for Lord Ram in some of his recent posts on Twitter and hurt religious sentiments.

Published: 20th May 2021 10:34 AM

Activist Sharjeel Usmani

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Police have registered an FIR against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtra's Jalna district for allegedly posting some objectionable tweets, a police official said on Thursday.

The complainant, Ambadas Ambhore, who hails from Ambad in Jalna and works with the Hindu Jagran Manch, has alleged that Usmani used disrespectful words for Lord Ram in some of his recent posts on Twitter and hurt religious sentiments, he said.

Based on the complaint, the Ambad police registered a case against Usmani on Wednesday night under Indian Penal Code Section 295-A (malicious act outraging religious feelings) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said.

The case will be transferred to the Jalna cyber department, he added.

Earlier this year, the Pune police had registered a case against Usmani under IPC Section section 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on the ground religion, etc) over his speech made during the Elgar Parishad conclave held there on January 30.

Usmani had recorded his statement with the Pune police in this connection in March.

