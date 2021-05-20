STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi writes to UP CM, seeks relief for middle class from COVID impact

While on one hand the pandemic has taken so many people away from us, on the other it has created huge difficulties in terms of livelihood, employment and business, Priyanka Gandhi said.

Published: 20th May 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that middle class is reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to take public welfare steps such as ensuring that private hospitals do not overcharge people, inflation is reined in and relief given to traders.

In a letter to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi said the second wave of the pandemic has severely affected the masses and people have had to bear "unbearable pain" due to the alleged lack of preparation on the part of the administration.

"The mayhem in April-May has made it clear that the government had no planning. Many unnecessary rules and red-tapism brought a mountain of problems for the people," the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh said.

While on one hand the pandemic has taken so many people away from us, on the other it has created huge difficulties in terms of livelihood, employment and business, Priyanka Gandhi said.

"Today, crores of people are apprehensive about their future, their means of earnings have decreased and inflation has increased very fast. This has particularly put the middle class in trouble," she said.

Instead of leaving the people to fend for themselves in these difficult situations, the government needs to take some public welfare steps and provide relief to the people, she said.

In her letter to Adityanath, Priyanka Gandhi made five suggestions for providing relief to the people of the state.

She pointed out that while private sector hospitals have played a big role in the pandemic, there have also been complaints from across the state of private hospitals charging a hefty amount for treatment from the people.

Priyanka Gandhi urged the chief minister to sit with the representatives of private hospitals so that people-friendly prices can be fixed according to the medical facilities provided.

The state government should also ensure compensation to those who have been charged excess money by hospitals, she said.

Priyanka Gandhi also called on the chief minister to rein in inflation and fix the prices of household items such as edible oils, vegetables and fruits, so that people don't have difficulties during lockdown.

The Congress leader also flagged the problems being faced by the people due to high electricity bills and urged the state government to give relief in their payment, while also not increasing the price of electricity any further.

"Schools in the state are closed but parents are under pressure to deposit fees every month. There is also a crisis in front of schools to pay salaries to their teachers etc.," she said.

The state government should sit down with the representatives of the schools and parents and prepare a roadmap for providing a fee waiver as well as a package of financial aid to the schools.

Priyanka Gandhi also called for a roadmap to be prepared to give relief to the state's traders and shopkeepers who are facing problems due to lockdown.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp