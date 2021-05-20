STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

States to be given 5.86 crore free vaccine doses till June 15

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the Centre will provide a total of 5.86 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost from May 1 to June 15.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary above 18 years old gets the COVID vaccine at a government school on Tuesday.

A beneficiary above 18 years old gets the COVID vaccine at a government school on Tuesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the Centre will provide a total of 5.86 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost from May 1 to June 15. The Centre asked the states to prepare a district and vaccination centre-wise plan for the administration of the jabs till mid-June and publicise it to avoid overcrowding at inoculation centres.

According to the advance visibility provided by the Centre to states and UTs, a total of 5 crore 86 lakh and 29 thousand doses will be provided to the states under the central quota. Under this quota, while 70 per cent of the vaccine doses are to be used for the second jabs of the most vulnerable 45-plus population, 30 per cent is to be used for administering first jabs to those in this age group.

No vaccine doses supplied by the Centre, however, can be used for administering shots to the 18-44 year age group. In addition, as per information received from manufacturers of the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, 4 crore, 87 lakh and 55 thousand doses are available till the end of next month for direct procurement by the states and UTs.

Last week, the government said it was supplying states with 1.92 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine between May 16 and 31 which included 162.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 29.49 lakh doses of Covaxin. On Wednesday, the Centre asserted that it has already shared a clear supply timeline with states till June and to ensure efficient and judicious utilisation of available doses for successful implementation of Covid-19 vaccination drive, states have been asked to prepare a clear plan for this period.

States have also been instructed to use multiple media platforms for dissemination of such a plan to enhance awareness among the masses. Also, vaccination centres have been advised to publish their vaccination calendar on CoWIN platform in advance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
free vaccine doses coronavirus vaccine
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp