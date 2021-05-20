STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand government to provide free treatment to labourers, families

The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide 6.75 lakh labourers and their 30 lakh family members/dependents free-of-cost treatment of Covid-19.

Published: 20th May 2021 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients. (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has decided to provide 6.75 lakh labourers and their 30 lakh family members/dependents free-of-cost treatment of Covid-19. Harak Singh Rawat, state cabinet minister who is also in charge of the labour department, said, “All assistance will be provided to the workers and their dependents who are engaged in several projects. Assistance will reach the last person in the queue.”

Labourers from UP, Bihar and other states are working in mega projects such as Char Dham Pariyojana, Rishikesh-Karnprayag railway line, mining fields and many others. Labour department officials said the 6.75 lakh workers registered with the state Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will be eligible for the assistance.

Harbans Singh Chug, secretary labour, said: “These workers will get medical help in government as well as private hospitals according to Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS). Officials said the workers earning less than Rs 21,000 per month would get free medical help from private and government hospitals.
Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to file its reply on the vaccination of thousands of workers from Nepal working in various projects in the state. The directions came from a division bench comprising Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma.

Religious figures criticise linking Kumbh with Covid
Several prominent Hindu religious figures on Wednesday criticised attempts to link the recent Kumbh Mela in Haridwar with the spread of Covid-19, saying it is an “insult” to people’s faith and traditions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uttarakhand covid treatment
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp