COVID-19: Lockdown extended in Goa till May 31

The Chief Minister had earlier announced a state-level curfew from May 9 to May 23.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PANAJI: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday announced the extension of curfew till May 31.

Aa per the earlier order, activities including social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions and other congregations; a gathering of five or more persons in public places and use of buses except for people going for duty or medical emergencies (with a maximum capacity of 50 per cent) will be prohibited.

ALSO READ: Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Goa on Thursday registered 1,582 new COVID-19 cases taking the infection tally to 1,41,567.

As per the Goa health department, the death toll stands at 2,272. 

