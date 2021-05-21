Covid-19: Nationwide cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 19 crore

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In yet another achievement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that the nationwide cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 19 crores.

"India has achieved a new milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19 crores (19,18,79,503) today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive," read an official release by the Ministry.

A total of 19,18,79,503 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,53,883 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 97,24,339 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 66,80,968 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding to the count, 1,47,91,600 frontline workers have been administered their first dose and 82,85,253 FLWs have been administered their second dose.

Newly added 86,04,498 beneficiaries of 18-44 age group also got innoculated with their first shot of vaccine. Mounting further, 5,98,35,256 persons of age group between 45-60 years took their first dose and 95,80,860 persons aged between 45 to 60 years took their second dose of vaccine.

Also, 5,62,45,627 beneficiaries who are more than 60 years old were too jabbed with their first dose and 1,81,31,102 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old were jabbed with their second dose.

Ten states account for 66.32 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. They are Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

More than 20.61 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this achievement, India has again set a new record of the highest ever tests conducted in a single day. On another front, the daily positivity rate has declined to 12.59 per cent.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the eighth consecutive day. 3,57,295 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,27,12,735 today. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 87.25 per cent. Ten states account for 74.55 per cent of the new recoveries. They are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for five consecutive days now. 2,59,551 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states reported 76.66 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,579, followed by Kerala with 30,491 new cases. The next in line are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

On the other hand, India's total active caseload has decreased to 30,27,925 today. A net decline of 1,01,953 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 11.63 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Eight states cumulatively account for 69.47 per cent of India's total active cases. The states are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)