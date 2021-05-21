STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19: Nationwide cumulative vaccination coverage exceeds 19 crore

Ten states account for 66.32 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. They are Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, MP, Karnataka, Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at a mall in Noida, Thursday,

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a drive-through vaccination camp at a mall in Noida, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In yet another achievement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that the nationwide cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 19 crores.

"India has achieved a new milestone in its vaccination drive as the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 19 crores (19,18,79,503) today under the Phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive," read an official release by the Ministry.

A total of 19,18,79,503 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,53,883 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 97,24,339 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken their first dose and 66,80,968 HCWs who have taken the second dose.

Adding to the count, 1,47,91,600 frontline workers have been administered their first dose and 82,85,253 FLWs have been administered their second dose.

Newly added 86,04,498 beneficiaries of 18-44 age group also got innoculated with their first shot of vaccine. Mounting further, 5,98,35,256 persons of age group between 45-60 years took their first dose and 95,80,860 persons aged between 45 to 60 years took their second dose of vaccine.

Also, 5,62,45,627 beneficiaries who are more than 60 years old were too jabbed with their first dose and 1,81,31,102 beneficiaries of more than 60 years old were jabbed with their second dose.

Ten states account for 66.32 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country. They are Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

More than 20.61 lakh tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With this achievement, India has again set a new record of the highest ever tests conducted in a single day. On another front, the daily positivity rate has declined to 12.59 per cent.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the eighth consecutive day. 3,57,295 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,27,12,735 today. The national recovery rate has grown further to touch 87.25 per cent. Ten states account for 74.55 per cent of the new recoveries. They are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

In another positive development, India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for five consecutive days now. 2,59,551 daily new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states reported 76.66 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,579, followed by Kerala with 30,491 new cases. The next in line are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

On the other hand, India's total active caseload has decreased to 30,27,925 today. A net decline of 1,01,953 is witnessed in the last 24 hours. It now comprises 11.63 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Eight states cumulatively account for 69.47 per cent of India's total active cases. The states are Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Ministry Covid vaccination Covid vaccine coverage India Vaccination drive
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp