STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim granted one-day parole to meet ailing mother

For the daylong parole, he was taken from the Rohtak's Sunaria jail to meet his mother at a location, which has been kept as "classified" in view of the security reasons.

Published: 21st May 2021 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is currently lodged in a Rohtak jail, was on Friday granted one-day parole to meet his ailing mother, officials said.

For the daylong parole, he was taken from the Rohtak's Sunaria jail to meet his mother at a location, which has been kept as "classified" in view of the security reasons and to avoid his followers from gathering there, they said.

The dera head left the jail under heavy police escort, the officials said.

Earlier this week, the dera chief had sought an "emergency parole" to meet his ailing mother.

Serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, he had submitted some documents regarding the ailment of his mother to the prison authorities and had sought a 21-day parole to attend to her, prison officials had said earlier.

Prison officials had written to the Haryana Police in this regard and sought an NoC from them, after which the daylong parole was granted.

Before taking a decision on his parole plea, considerations mainly on law and order ground are taken into account, sources said.

In October last year too, the Sirsa dera head was given a day's parole to meet his ailing mother.

The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Dera Sacha Sauda
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp