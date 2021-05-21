STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Despite COVID challenges, average salary package at IIT-Guwahati campus placements higher than last year

In total, 686 students at the IIT were successfully placed for the academic year 2020-2021 with the highest package offered being Rs 70 lakh per annum.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The average salary package offered to students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Guwahati during campus placement has increased as against the previous year, despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials.

"Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the pay packages offered to IIT-Guwahati students has increased during the 2020-21 academic year. The average salary offered to B.Tech and B.Des students increased to Rs 21.41 lakh per annum (LPA) during 2020-21 academic year compared to Rs 20.62 LPA in the preceding year," said the head of the IIT's Centre for Career Development, Abhishek Kumar.

"Similarly, the compensation offered to M. Tech and M.Des students went up to Rs 17.92 LPA compared to Rs 16.22 LPA in the preceding year. Despite the restrictions arising out of the ongoing pandemic, IIT-Guwahati conducted placements through the virtual mode in the academic year 2020-2021. A total of 140 companies had taken part in the recruitment process. As many as 444 (including PPO) out of 584 students from B.Tech and B.Des got job offers during this placement drive," he added.

Kumar elaborated that the maximum offers were made from the information technology and software sector and the highest package offered is Rs 70 lakh per annum.

"Students from Computer Science and Engineering got the highest number of offers, followed by Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering," he said.

Elaborating on the campus placements, Bithiah Grace Jaganathan, Faculty Coordinator (Placements), IIT-Guwahati, said, "The students have been remarkable in coping with the current situation and the results of the placement drive are testament to the success."

"We have seen a trend in our recruitment process this year as a significant number of start-ups displayed interest in our students and made several offers," the officials said.

Comments

