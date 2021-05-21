STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ED raids premises linked to Navneet Kalra, others in oxygen concentrators hoarding case

Official sources said the searches are being conducted at various locations in the national capital under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Published: 21st May 2021 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman Navneet Kalra

Businessman Navneet Kalra (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra and his associates in connection with a recent case of alleged hoarding and black-marketing of oxygen concentrators which are being anxiously scoured by those gasping for breath amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Official sources said the searches are being conducted at various locations in the national capital under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The raids are aimed to gather additional evidence, they said.

The Enforcement Directorate (EC) had recently booked Kalra and others under the anti-money laundering law, taking cognisance of a Delhi Police FIR filed on May 5 after policemen raided some restaurants and premises owned and linked to Kalra.

The police had recovered more than 500 of these life-saving machines from there and it was alleged that they were being hoarded and sold in the black market.

Kalra had denied any wrongdoing and claimed the consignment was kept for regular sale.

He was sent to 14 days judicial custody by a local court here on Thursday.

