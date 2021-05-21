Environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna's death 'monumental loss' for our nation: PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Expressing grief on the death of noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that it is a "monumental loss" for our nation, and he manifested our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with nature.

Chipko movement pioneer Bahuguna died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rishikesh on Friday after battling COVID-19 for several days.

He was 94. He breathed his last at 12.05 pm, AIIMS Director Ravikant said.

Paying tributes, Modi tweeted, "Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries-old ethos of living in harmony with nature.

Passing away of Shri Sunderlal Bahuguna Ji is a monumental loss for our nation. He manifested our centuries old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2021

His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten.

My thoughts are with his family and many admirers. Om Shanti."