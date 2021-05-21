STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Haryana govt to take action against those spreading rumours linking 5G network to COVID-19

In his letter, state chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said that the World Health Organisatio has clarified that such rumours are misplaced as viruses cannot travel on radio wave/mobile network.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Haryana Government on Thursday directed the district administration and state police to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets and take "strict, coercive and immediate action" against those spreading rumours linking 5G network technology to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Misinformation attributing the fatalities and health problems being faced by the people due to COVID-19 is being attributed to the testing of 5G towers. This has led to some incident in the state resulting in mobile towers/network being damaged by some misguided elements," state chief secretary Vijai Vardhan said in his letter issued to the DCs, SSPs and SPs on Thursday.

In his letter, Vardhan said that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has clarified that such rumours are misplaced as viruses cannot travel on radio wave/mobile network.

He also mentioned that the Department of Telecommunications under the Union government has also clarified that linking the 5G network technology with the COVID-19 pandemic has no scientific basis.

"Besides, the testing of the 5G network has not yet started in India. Hence, the apprehension that 5G trials/networks are causing coronavirus in India is baseless and devoid of any merit," Vardhan said in his letter.

"I would, therefore, advise you to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets in your district and take strict, coercive and immediate action against any miscreant spreading such misleading rumours," he added.

According to official data, there are 62,352 active cases of COVID-19 in Haryana, while the death toll in the state has mounted to 7,205. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana government Covid-19 5G network
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp