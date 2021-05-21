Pak-based faction of Hurriyat conference devises plan to remember slain separatists 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan-based faction of the Hurriyat Conference has devised an elebaorate plan to mark the death anniversaries of two separatist leaders—Mirwaiz Maulvi Mohammad Farooq and Abdul Gani Lone —on May 21.

While the Jammu and Kashmir faction of the Hurriyat Conference has announced a cancellation of all its programs in view of the pandemic, the Pakistani faction have decided to go ahead and observe the death anniversaries, bringing to fore the prevailing differences between the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led faction of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) based in Jammu and Kashmir, and its wing in Pakistan.

According to the plan, the Hurriyat leaders aim to spread awareness through social media, affix posters and banners and gather at the graves of slain separatist leaders before the Friday prayers. The leaders also want people in Kashmir to march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada, Srinagar in accordance with Covid-19.

They also want a complete shutdown to be observed in view of the death anniversaries and meetings to be held at mosques and other places throughout Kashmir. Among other activities, the group is planing to organise protests in different countries. It has also called for a press conference to be held in Islamabad.