India closely monitoring the situation in West Asia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it was closely following the developments in West Asia where a conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants based in Gaza are showing no signs of easing. “We are closely following the situation and will make a statement at the UN General Assembly when the issue comes up for discussion,” the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Earlier, India’s permanent representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti called for the immediate de-escalation of the situation. “The events of the last several days have resulted in a sharp deterioration of the security situation. The indiscriminate rocket firings from Gaza targeting the civilian population of Israel, which we condemn, and the retaliatory strikes into Gaza, have caused immense suffering,” he said at the UN Security Council.

The Indian envoy also urged both sides to show restraint. “Both sides should refrain from changing the status quo, including in East Jerusalem,” he said. Tirumurti said India believes every effort should be made to create conditions favourable for talks. “I reiterate India’s strong support to the just Palestinian cause and its unwavering commitment to the two-state solution.”