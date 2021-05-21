Maharashtra sees 29,911 COVID cases, 738 deaths; vaccination picks up pace in state after a brief lull

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra reported 29,911 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 738 deaths on Thursday, which took its infection tally to 54,97,448 and toll to 85,355, the health department said.

The state witnessed a drop of 4,120 cases as compared to Wednesday, when it had recorded 34,031 cases.

A 47,371 patients got discharge during the day, the state's recovery count reached 50,26,308, it said.

With this, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state now stands at 91.43 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.55 per cent.

The positivity rate is 17.09 per cent.

The count of active cases dropped below four lakh and reached 3,83,253, the department said in its report.

Mumbai city reported 1,433 cases and 59 deaths, taking the city's cumulative infection count to 6,92,785 and toll to 14,410.

Mumbai division added 3,767 cases and 168 deaths.

Apart from Mumbai, the rural parts of Raigad district reported 43 deaths and Palghar 21.

Nashik division reported 4,884 cases and 50 deaths.

In that division, Ahmednagar district alone added 2,236 cases and 14 deaths.

Jalgaon also recorded 14 deaths, while 10 fatalities each were reported in Nashik rural and Nashik city, it said.

Pune division witnessed 7,130 new COVID-19 cases, which were reported mainly from Pune's rural parts as well as from Solapur and Satara.

Rural parts of Pune district reported 2,074 cases, while 1,000 infections are detected in Pune city, it said.

Solapur and Satara districts added 1,597 and 1,720 cases respectively.

Of the 134 deaths in Pune division, 66 were from Pune rural followed by 24 in Solapur, 21 in Pune City and 15 in Satara, the department said.

Kolhapur division added 3,262 cases and 120 deaths.

As many as 1,317 cases were reported from Sangli district's rural parts along with 28 deaths.

Kolhapur rural reported 43 deaths, while the virus claimed 29 lives in Ratnagiri district.

In Marathwada, Aurangabad division's caseload increased by 1,640.

The division reported 38 deaths, of which Aurangabad city and Parbhani district reported 12 each.

Latur division reported 2,245 cases and 89 deaths, of which 47 came from Beed followed by 23 from Osmanabad and 13 from rural parts of Latur.

The rural parts of Amravati and Buldhana added 1,156 and 1,146 COVID-19 cases, respectively, to the total of 4,364 cases found in Akola division.

Out of 46 deaths in the division, 19 took place in rural parts of Amravati.

Nagpur division added 2,619 cases while 93 people lost of COVID-19 infection, 24 of them in Nagpur city, 16 each in Wardha and Gadchiroli, while rural parts of Nagpur reported 12 deaths, the statement said.

With 2,79,911 tests carried out during the day, the overall test count in the state has reached 3,21,54,275.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 54,97,448; new cases: 29,911; deaths: 85,355; discharged: 50,26,308; active cases: 3,83,253; people tested so far: 3,21,54,275.

Meanwhile, over one lakh people were administered anti-coronavirus vaccines in Maharashtra in one day, taking the state's cumulative vaccination figure to 2,03,35,999, the health department said on Thursday.

A total of 1,01,098 people were inoculated on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

On that day, 60,938 people above 45 years of age got the first dose, while 19,606 others received the second dose.

In the category of healthcare workers, 1,616 received the first dose, while 2,425 others were administered the second dose on Wednesday.

While 5,854 frontline workers got the first dose, 5,516 others from this category received the second dose.

The state also inoculated 5,143 people from the 18-44 age category on that day.

Of them, 4,048 beneficiaries were from Mumbai, 620 from Thane, 449 from Raigad and 26 from Nanded, the report state.

Travellers alighting at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra from outstation trains will have to undergo antigen test as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in a release said the test is mandatory for people arriving from other states and those to do not undergo the same will have to face action, including fines.

Municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, area manager Dr Pramod Jadhav and officials of the Railways and Government Railway Police toured the station and took stock of the situation, the official said.

The KDMC has noted that travellers coming from other states skip the antigen test and enter the city, endangering lives, he said.

According to the statement issued by the civic body, large number of people from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, among other states, who had left Maharashtra at the start of the second wave of the pandemic, were returning to Kalyan by trains.

Most of the returnees are not taking the mandatory tests, the KDMC stated.