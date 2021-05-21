STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maoists continue to suffer from Covid, three surrendered cadres test positive in Chhattisgarh

The Dantewada SP has been repeatedly exhorting the Maoists infected with the contagious virus to surrender and seek proper treatment.

A Maoist after his surrender is tested for Covid-19.

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Covid fear has apparently driven four cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) to surrender before the district police chief of strife-torn district of Dantewada, south Chhattisgarh, on Thursday.

They were immediately tested by a team of health staff who found that three of them were positive for Covid-19.

"The surrendered Maoist cadres found positive were sent under the police protection to the Covid care centre for proper treatment," said Abhishek Pallava, Dantewada police chief.

Earlier, the Bastar police recovered a letter written by a senior Maoist leader from Bijapur citing that members of their military wing PLGA and some top cadres were infected with the coronavirus. The letter also cited about the cadres who died due to Covid-19.

“As per our information acquired from the reliable sources, around 10 Maoists including some top cadres had succumbed to the symptoms of coronavirus infections. Many are still suffering from suspected Covid symptoms," said Sunderraj P, inspector general of police (Batar zone).

The Dantewada SP has been repeatedly exhorting the Maoists infected with the contagious virus to surrender and seek proper treatment. The appeal led the three senior members of the Maoist cultural troupe 'Chetna Natya Mandli' (CNM) and a militia cadre to surrender before the police in Dantewada.

