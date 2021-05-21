STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

More than 5,600 Myanmar nationals, including 18 lawmakers, have taken refuge in Mizoram

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday had said that in Myanmar, as of last week, approximately 60,700 women, children and men have been internally displaced.

Published: 21st May 2021 11:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 11:42 PM   |  A+A-

Anti-coup protesters flash the three-finger salute during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, May 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AIZAWL: More than 5,600 Myanmar nationals, including 18 lawmakers have so far sneaked into Mizoram since the military seized power in the neighbouring country in February, a police officer said on Friday.

More than 100 refugees have returned to their country, the police officer told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) on Thursday had said that in Myanmar, as of last week, approximately 60,700 women, children and men have been internally displaced and that an estimated 4,000-6,000 of them had made their way to India.

Quoting data with the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of state police, which dealt with Myanmar refugees, the official said that a total of 5,673 Myanmar nationals have taken refuge in Mizoram alone with the border district Champhai housing the most at 3,170.

He said that at least 18 members of the Myanmar parliament belonging to the National League for Democracy (NLD) party are among those who have taken refuge in the state.

He said that the actual figure could be more as some refugees have come in but have remained unrecorded.

According to the officer, the Myanmar nationals are currently living in 9 districts, including the state capital Aizawl.

Six Mizoram districts- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial and Saitual share a 510 km long international border with Myanmar.

The southernmost Lawngtlai district is housing 887 Myanmar nationals, Siaha district- 633, Aizawl district- 419, Hnahthial district- 313, Saitual district- 112, Serchhip district 62, Lunglei district- 41 and Kolasib district, which borders Assam, has 36 refugges.

The majority of Myanmar nationals are being provided food by local NGOs, while some are being sheltered by villagers.

Meanwhile, state spokesperson on Covid-19 Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma said that some Myanmar nationals have been found infected with Covid-19.

He however, could not place a number on the number of refugees suffering from Covid-19.

The official said that a 61-year-old woman from Myanmar, who died of Covid-19 on May 17, was not a refugee but a visitor, who came to see her relatives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Crisis United Nations Refugee Agency National League for Democracy
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp