STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over one lakh COVID deaths in MP in two months, claims Kamal Nath; BJP hits back

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra asserted that what Nath said was "false and misleading", and challenged him to give evidence about it.

Published: 21st May 2021 08:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 08:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Friday claimed that over one lakh people have died in the state due to COVID-19 in March-April this year as per the figures provided by the cremation grounds and graveyards, and accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government of hiding the real fatality count.

The state government, however, termed his claim as "false and misleading".

Addressing a virtual press conference, Nath said, "We have collected figures from cremation ground and graveyards in March and April this year, and came to the conclusion that 1,27,503 bodies arrived there for the last rites and 80 per cent (1,02,002) of these deaths were caused due to COVID-19."

The government is misleading people on the issue.

It asks people to bring certificates from competent authorities to prove that they died of COVID-19, he said.

Responding to his claim, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra asserted that what Nath said was "false and misleading", and challenged him to give evidence about it.

Mishra said if Nath fails to give evidence then he should resign from his party post, and added that he would step down from his position as a minister if the allegations turn out to be true.

The minister also urged the Madhya Pradesh Governor to act against Nath for "spreading falsehood and for indulging in anti-national activities by defaming the country at the international level on the issue".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Coronavirus COVID-19 Congress
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp