STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Railways delivers record single-day load of over 1,018 MT of oxygen

In its statement today, Railways said 208 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey, delivering 13,319 MT of LMO in more than 814 tankers to various states across the country so far.

Published: 21st May 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

The Oxygen Express with Liquid Oxygen from Bokaro for Bhopal, at Mandideep Railway Station near Bhopal, Wednesday

The Oxygen Express with Liquid Oxygen from Bokaro for Bhopal, at Mandideep Railway Station near Bhopal, Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a biggest single day load, more than 1,018 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) has been delivered to various states in the country via 13 Oxygen Expresses, the Railways said on Friday.

The Oxygen Expresses had been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the nation each day for the last few days.

In its statement today, Railways said 208 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey, delivering 13,319 MT of LMO in more than 814 tankers to various states across the country so far.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses has reached out to 13 states, namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

As per the latest data released by the ministry, Delhi has received the most oxygen relief with 4,110 MT, followed by Uttar Pradesh with nearly 3,338 MT. Maharashtra has received 614 MT of oxygen relief so far, while Haryana and Punjab received 1,619 MT and 153 MT respectively.

Telangana has received 772 MT and Tamil Nadu 649 MT oxygen relief. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala have been delivered 714 MT, 292 MT, and 118 MT of LMO respectively.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand got 521 MT, 98 MT, and 320 MT of oxygen relief.

The Railways have mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and have kept themselves ready with any emerging need of the states. The states provide tankers to the Railways for bringing LMO.

Oxygen Express started with its delivery of oxygen relief days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

To ensure that oxygen relief reaches in the fastest time possible, Railways has created new standards and unprecedented benchmarks in the running of Oxygen Express Freight Trains, the ministry informed.

The average speed of these critical Freight trains, in most cases, is way above 55 over long distances. These trains run on high priority Green Corridor, with the highest sense of urgency.

The operational teams of various zones have also been working round the clock in these challenging circumstances to ensure that Oxygen reaches in the fastest possible time frame.

Railways said that technical stoppages have also been reduced to 1 minute for crew changes over different sections. "Tracks are kept open and high alertness is maintained to ensure that Oxygen Express keeps zipping through. All this is done in a manner that speed of other Freight Operation does not get reduced as well", the ministry added. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways Oxygen Express liquid medical oxygen transport
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp