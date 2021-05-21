STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Record 20.61 lakh COVID-19 tests done in a day in India: Government

India's COVID-19 daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the eighth consecutive day, with 3,57,295 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 21st May 2021 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 20.61 lakh tests for detection of COVID-19 were conducted in a span of 24 hours in the country, the highest-ever tests done in a single day, while the daily positivity rate has declined to 12.59 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

India's COVID-19 daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the eighth consecutive day, with 3,57,295 patients recuperating in a span of 24 hours.

The cumulative recoveries have reached 2,27,12,735 in the country, it said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,44,17,870 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus infection till May 20 with 20,61,683 samples being tested on Thursday.

Further, India has recorded less than 3 lakh new cases for five consecutive days now.

Ten states--Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam--reported 76.

66 per cent of the 2,59,551 new cases registered in a day, the ministry said.

Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,579 followed by Kerala with 30,491 cases.

On the other hand, India's COVID-19 active caseload decreased to 30,27,925, with a net decline of 1,01,953 cases being recorded in the total active caseload.

The ministry said eight states namely Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, cumulatively account for 69.47 per cent of the country's total active cases.

Besides, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 19 crore.

A total of 19,18,79,503 vaccine doses have been administered through 27,53,883 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am on Friday.

These include 97,24,339 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,80,968 HCWs who have taken the second dose; 1,47,91,600 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 82,85,253 FLWs the second dose and 86,04,498 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Besides, 5,98,35,256 and 95,80,860 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second doses, respectively, while 5,62,45,627 and 1,81,31,102 beneficiaries aged above 60 years have taken the first and second doses, respectively, the ministry added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus ICMR
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp