STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand ready to battle third Covid-19 wave, assures CM

The Chief Minister also said that that the state has adequate quantity of ventilators and oxygen beds.

Published: 21st May 2021 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state is ready to battle the third Covid-19 wave, if it comes.

An official release by the Chief Minister's office stated, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said that there is complete preparation in the state to tackle the third wave of coronavirus if it arises. All Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centres are fully prepared."

The Chief Minister also said that that the state has adequate quantity of ventilators and oxygen beds.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi on Wednesday said that the Covid testing rate of Uttarakhand at present is double the national average and added that continuous improvements are being made in the health services.

He said, "Our sampling was almost above 35,000 (on May 18). The Covid testing rate at present is double the national average in the state."

"Out of the total COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, 64.6 per cent of the people are in 20 to 49 age group," he further said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Covid cases Coronavirus cases in Uttarakhand
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp