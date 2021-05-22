Abducted security guard engaged by GAIL recovered from Jharkhand forest after 19 days

By PTI

RAMGARH: Abducted security guard engaged by GAIL in a pipeline project in Ramgarh district was recovered from a forest near Bhuchungdih village of the district on Saturday, 19 days after the kidnapping, a senior police official said.

Unidentified miscreants had kidnapped two security guards engaged by the Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL) at its project site under Gola police station in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on May 3 night and released one later.

Police could safely recover Ram Kumar Prajapati (30), Prabhat Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh told PTI.

The SP said that Prajapati, a private security guard deployed by GAIL hailed from Petarbar in Bokaro district and has been safely recovered from Bhuchungdih forest.

No extortion money was paid in this connection and mounting pressure by a team of police led to anti-socials leaving the guard in the forest, he said.

A massive search operation was launched after the abductio and police could locate the hideout of the criminals after recovering Prajapati, he said.

Kumar said gang of miscreants behind the abduction could be identified but no arrests has been made in this connection so far.

Earlier, Additional DGP (operation), R K Mallick had said that prima facie it appeared to have been done by miscreants for ransom and there seems no involvement of any ultra outfit behind the incident, but that police are investigating from all angles.

On May 3 night, hours after the abduction, one of the two guards was set free to inform company officials to contact the kidnappers.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Mishra had said that the police registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants on the basis of a written complaint filed by the company authorities and started a search operation for the abducted security guard.

Gas pipeline installation work between Ramgarh and Bokaro districts is under construction by GAIL and the incident of abduction happened in the bordering area of the two districts.