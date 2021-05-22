STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP objects after Twitter terms Sambit Patra’s Congress toolkit remark ‘manipulated’

Patra’s tweet on May 18 with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed alleged that a Congress ‘toolkit’ discredited the government and PM Narendra Modi on handling the COVID crisis.

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Twitter Twitter logo Twitter bird

Twitter (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With Twitter flagging BJP spokeperson Sambit Patra’s tweet about an alleged Congress toolkit as ‘manipulated media’, the Centre wrote a ‘strong communication’ to its global team objecting to the use of this tag on certain tweets by BJP politicians and asked the social media giant to remove the tags, according to a news agency quoting government sources.

Patra’s tweet on May 18 with the hashtag #CongressToolkitExposed alleged that a Congress ‘toolkit’ discredited the government and PM Narendra Modi on handling the COVID crisis. Congress urged Twitter to remove the tweets by him and other BJP leaders. It also demanded that their accounts be permanently suspended for ‘spreading misinformation and unrest in society’.

According to the news agency, the ministry has said Twitter unilaterally designated certain tweets as ‘manipulated’, pending investigation. “This action not only dilutes the credibility of Twitter but also puts question mark on status of Twitter as an intermediary”. It added that the government has asked Twitter to remove the ‘manipulated media’ tags affixed ‘prejudicially’ to certain tweets in the ‘interest of fairness and equity’.

Twitter declined to comment on the issue. According to ‘synthetic and manipulated media policy’, “You may not deceptively promote synthetic or manipulated media that are likely to cause harm.” It may also label tweets with media that have been deceptively altered or fabricated as manipulated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter manipulated media
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp