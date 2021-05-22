STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus curfew extended till May 31 in UP; active cases drop below one lakh

Lockdown

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The partial coronavirus curfew in Uttar Pradesh has been extended till 7 am on May 31, a state government statement said here on Saturday.

Earlier, the UP government had imposed the restrictions till 7 am on May 24.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is committed to safeguard the life and livelihood of people of the state. Keeping this in mind, the policy of partial coronavirus curfew was adopted," the statement said, adding that the measure gave positive results.

"In this regard, a decision has been taken to extend the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31," the statement added.

Coronavirus vaccination drive, industrial activities and other essential services will continue during the period, the statement said.

Active COVID-19 cases in the state dropped below 1 lakh on Saturday and settled at 94,482, an official said.

The infection tally in the state mounted to 16,65,176 with 6,046 fresh cases, while 226 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 18,978.

Of the 226 new deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded 21 fatalities, followed by 14 in Varanasi and 12 in Gorakhpur and Kanpur and Meerut 10 each, among others, the UP government said in a statement here.

Gorakhpur reported 755 new cases, Meerut 421, Deoria 292, Lucknow 291, Varanasi 231, Gautam Buddh Nagar 213 and Bulandshahr 201.

In the past 24 hours, 17,540 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured persons in the state to 15,51,716.

Additional Chief Secretary (health) Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters that the recovery percentage of the state is over 93 per cent.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 94,482.

On April 30, there were over 3.10 lakh active cases in UP, Kumar said.

More than 3.06 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples tested in the state over 4.64 crore.

UP has become the first state to conduct over three lakh tests in one day, Kumar said.

