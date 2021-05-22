STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Test positivity rate falls below 10 per cent in Uttarakhand

The death rate in Uttarakhand is at 1.85 per cent, 65 per cent more than the national death rate of 1.12 per cent.

Published: 22nd May 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's positivity rate came down to less than 10 per cent for the first time in the month May 2021 on Friday.

The positivity rate for Covid came down to 8.54 per cent. 

Earlier on May 11, the positivity rate crossed 25 per cent abd by May 20 it was brought down to10.50 per cent. Though average positivity rate of the month is still 18.17 per cent experts said this is a good sign. 

Anoop Nautiyal, from Social Development for Communities Foundation, said, "Covid death rate is currently the number one challenge for the state and for the citizens of Uttarakhand in its fight against the pandemic. The death rate in Uttarakhand continues its upward march. The state has a total of 5734 deaths of which 53 per cent i.e, 3045 have been reported in the month of May 2021 only."

The death rate in Uttarakhand is at 1.85 per cent, 65 per cent more than the national death rate of 1.12 per cent.

"The hill state has witnessed a steady increase in the death rate in state and once again call upon government and all its functionaries to take preventive measures to minimise deaths in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand," added Nautiyal.

With recovery rate of 73.9 per cent, the hill state ranks 33rd among 36 states and union territories. 

Meanwhile, total active cases in Uttarakhand dropped to 57929 on Saturday from 63373 on Friday. 

The state detected 2903 new cases on Sunday while 8164 were cured from Covid infection.

Subodh Uniyal, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government commenting on the issue said, "We have witnessed that much more patients have been cured than the new daily cases. We are trying towards betterment of the situation which is giving visible results."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Coronavirus positivity rate
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp