COVID-19: Test positivity rate falls below 10 per cent in Uttarakhand

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's positivity rate came down to less than 10 per cent for the first time in the month May 2021 on Friday.

The positivity rate for Covid came down to 8.54 per cent.

Earlier on May 11, the positivity rate crossed 25 per cent abd by May 20 it was brought down to10.50 per cent. Though average positivity rate of the month is still 18.17 per cent experts said this is a good sign.

Anoop Nautiyal, from Social Development for Communities Foundation, said, "Covid death rate is currently the number one challenge for the state and for the citizens of Uttarakhand in its fight against the pandemic. The death rate in Uttarakhand continues its upward march. The state has a total of 5734 deaths of which 53 per cent i.e, 3045 have been reported in the month of May 2021 only."

The death rate in Uttarakhand is at 1.85 per cent, 65 per cent more than the national death rate of 1.12 per cent.

"The hill state has witnessed a steady increase in the death rate in state and once again call upon government and all its functionaries to take preventive measures to minimise deaths in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand," added Nautiyal.

With recovery rate of 73.9 per cent, the hill state ranks 33rd among 36 states and union territories.

Meanwhile, total active cases in Uttarakhand dropped to 57929 on Saturday from 63373 on Friday.

The state detected 2903 new cases on Sunday while 8164 were cured from Covid infection.

Subodh Uniyal, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government commenting on the issue said, "We have witnessed that much more patients have been cured than the new daily cases. We are trying towards betterment of the situation which is giving visible results."