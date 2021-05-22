COVID-19 victims leave behind valuables at AIIMS Raipur but no takers for them so far

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Raipur (AIIMS-R), while responding to the challenges faced due to the pandemic, also faces the task of keeping safe several valuables left behind by patients who died of Covid-19, which lie unclaimed.

Personal items including mobile phones, cash, gold and silver jewellery, papers on property details and medicines were carried by the patients while securing admission to the AIIMS hospital.

Interestingly some even brought with them sacred scriptures like the Bhagawad Gita.

During the pandemic over 350 patients suffering from Covid-19, most of them during the second wave, have died in AIIMS-Raipur.

The AIIMS management tried contacting their relatives and asked them to collect the items owned by the deceased. However most of the family members after having lost their dear ones appeared disinclined to visit the hospital to collect whatever valuables or bags were left behind.

Such items were spread out before a team comprising the concerned tehsildar, police station incharge and members of the AIIMS administration. It was then the team found that there were valuables too.

After waiting for weeks, the AIIMS administration decided to dispose of items of little worth like clothes, bags, utensils and other objects.

“It’s a sensitive issue. A committee has been constituted by AIIMS to examine the items left by the Covid victims. After a preliminary inquiry, the perishables and objects of little importance were discarded. The other items are kept safely stored in a room and would be returned to family members of the deceased after they present the requisite proof," said S S Sharma, AIIMS public relation officer.