India records 2.57 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases, 4,194 fatalities 

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent.

Published: 22nd May 2021 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi

A health worker in PPE takes swab samples of a man for RT PCR COVID19 test, in New Delhi. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below the 3 lakh-mark for the sixth consecutive day, with 2.57 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

With the fresh cases, India's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,62,89,290.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 2,95,525 with 4,194 fresh fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further reduced to 29,23,400 comprising 11.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate improved to 87.76 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 2,30,70,365, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.12 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7 last, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 last year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 this year.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,64,84,155 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 21 with 20,66,285 samples tested on Friday.

