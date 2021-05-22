STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K: Over dozen COIVD positive pregnant women deliver healthy babies in Bandipora hospital

Eight patients delivered healthy babies by way of Lower Segment Cesarean Section while four patients had a normal delivery.

Published: 22nd May 2021 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri woman walks past a temporary barricade set up by authorities inside an area declared red zone by authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: More than a dozen COVID-19 positive expecting mothers gave birth to their babies safely at district hospital Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir since the pandemic broke out, officials said on Friday.

"Since the day District Hospital Bandipora was dedicated as COVID Level-III hospital, more than a dozen pregnant ladies delivered healthy babies after rare surgeries despite expecting mothers suffering from comorbidities," an official spokesman said.

A team of doctors at the hospital, including Dr Fancy Bulbul, Dr Yasmeena, Dr Manzoor Gul, Dr Ishrat Mir, Dr Swaiba, Dr Nazima Khan along with paramedical staff, is working round the clock to treat the COVID-19 positive patients.

Besides rare surgeries are being conducted on pregnant ladies to deliver healthy babies, the spokesman said.

Eight patients delivered healthy babies by way of Lower Segment Cesarean Section while four patients had a normal delivery, he said.

The babies were isolated from mothers soon after the delivery to protect them from contracting the virus, he added Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad has congratulated the team of doctors for conducting rare surgeries at the hospital.

He said the administration is making all efforts to augment healthcare services to ensure that the patients, especially those having COVID-19, are treated well.

Ahmad said sufficient quantity of oxygen supply has been made available by commissioning a medical oxygen plant at district hospital Bandipora to further strengthen the oxygen support system besides having ample stock of bulk oxygen cylinders.

