J&K records 3,408 new COVID cases, 48 deaths; curfew extended till May 31

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 3,408 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 2,67,313, while 48 more deaths pushed the fatality count to 3,513 in the union territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 1,251 were reported from the Jammu division and 2,157 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 509 cases, followed by 490 in Jammu district and 273 in Budgam district.

The number of active cases in the UT is 49,136, while 2,14,664 patients have recovered so far, they said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 3,513 as 48 more patients died in the past 24 hours, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the state administration on Saturday extended till May 31 the curfew imposed across the union territory to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions were scheduled to end on May 24.

"Corona Curfew imposed in all 20 distts (districts) of J&K till 7 am on Monday, 24/5/21 is extended further till 7 am on Monday, 31/5/21. Curfew will be strict except for a few essential services. DCs (Deputy Commissioners) being given limited flexibility to ensure economic activities do not suffer," the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said in a tweet on its official handle.

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 3,848 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,63,905, while 43 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 3,465, officials said.

Earlier on April 29, the Jammu and Kashmir administration imposed curfew in 11 districts in a bid to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases, which was subsequently extended to all the 20 districts the next day.

The UT also witnessed a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on April 24 till April 26.

On April 8, night curfew was imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts on April 20.