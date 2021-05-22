STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna Diary

The campaign educates people about various types of indoor plants that provide oxygen and create a healthy indoor atmosphere. 

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

72 unaccompanied children rescued 
Around 150 volunteers (Suraksha Sathis) working under ‘Surakshit-Safar’, a joint initiative by the Railway Protection Force, Childline and the UNICEF, have rescued 72 unaccompanied children, including 14 girls from 11 railway stations in Bihar. Nipun Gupta, the communication specialist for UNICEF in Patna, said more than 150 youth-mobilisers, stationed at the 11 stations, traced out 72 unaccompanied children so far from trains. “From among the returning migrants, they have been tasked with identifying children and women vulnerable to being neglected and exploited,” Gupta said. 

Pvt hosps in Bihar told to have own oxygen plant
The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of the Bihar government has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign to sensitise people about the ways nature can help us fight deadly infections like Covid-19.  The campaign, called #Naturecureyou, aims to spread awareness about indoor plants that give out oxygen as well as herbs and spices that have medicinal value.  “Our goal is to help improve people’s health by making them aware of indoor plants that give out oxygen and about other plants, herbs, and spices that have medicinal value, through #Naturecureyou campaign,” said Dipak Kumar Singh, the Principal Secretary of the concerned department.  The campaign educates people about various types of indoor plants that provide oxygen and create a healthy indoor atmosphere. 

State’s Covid app wins praise from Modi 
The ‘Home Isolation Tracking’ (HIT) app, better known as the HIT app, developed by the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation, has gotten praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was informed about it by the district magistrate of Patna during the PM’s recent interaction with DMs. Pratyay Amrit, the additional chief secretary in-charge of the state health department said the  app, developed under the state health department guidelines is now being used in 38 districts of the state for monitoring Covid patients in home isolation

Covid testing vehicles deployed in villages   
To ramp up Covid-19 testing in rural areas, Udita Singh, the district magistrate of Vaishali district has sent out eight vehicles, equipped with rapid antigen kits. Udita (pic) keeps monitoring their activities online from her office. She said the vehicles are well-equipped to conduct tests in the villages. Besides, she is also constantly monitoring the functioning of mobile Covid screening teams. “Since rainy season is coming up, we are making arrangements and reviewing them at every block to ensure that vaccination and Covid testing is done in flood-prone areas on a priority.”

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp