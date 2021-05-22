Patna Diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

72 unaccompanied children rescued

Around 150 volunteers (Suraksha Sathis) working under ‘Surakshit-Safar’, a joint initiative by the Railway Protection Force, Childline and the UNICEF, have rescued 72 unaccompanied children, including 14 girls from 11 railway stations in Bihar. Nipun Gupta, the communication specialist for UNICEF in Patna, said more than 150 youth-mobilisers, stationed at the 11 stations, traced out 72 unaccompanied children so far from trains. “From among the returning migrants, they have been tasked with identifying children and women vulnerable to being neglected and exploited,” Gupta said.

Pvt hosps in Bihar told to have own oxygen plant

The Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of the Bihar government has launched a first-of-its-kind campaign to sensitise people about the ways nature can help us fight deadly infections like Covid-19. The campaign, called #Naturecureyou, aims to spread awareness about indoor plants that give out oxygen as well as herbs and spices that have medicinal value. “Our goal is to help improve people’s health by making them aware of indoor plants that give out oxygen and about other plants, herbs, and spices that have medicinal value, through #Naturecureyou campaign,” said Dipak Kumar Singh, the Principal Secretary of the concerned department. The campaign educates people about various types of indoor plants that provide oxygen and create a healthy indoor atmosphere.

State’s Covid app wins praise from Modi

The ‘Home Isolation Tracking’ (HIT) app, better known as the HIT app, developed by the Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation, has gotten praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was informed about it by the district magistrate of Patna during the PM’s recent interaction with DMs. Pratyay Amrit, the additional chief secretary in-charge of the state health department said the app, developed under the state health department guidelines is now being used in 38 districts of the state for monitoring Covid patients in home isolation

Covid testing vehicles deployed in villages

To ramp up Covid-19 testing in rural areas, Udita Singh, the district magistrate of Vaishali district has sent out eight vehicles, equipped with rapid antigen kits. Udita (pic) keeps monitoring their activities online from her office. She said the vehicles are well-equipped to conduct tests in the villages. Besides, she is also constantly monitoring the functioning of mobile Covid screening teams. “Since rainy season is coming up, we are making arrangements and reviewing them at every block to ensure that vaccination and Covid testing is done in flood-prone areas on a priority.”

