STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Small intestine infected by black fungus found in patients at Delhi hospital, doctors say 'rare'

Intestinal or GI mucormycosis is a very 'rare disease', and most commonly involves the stomach or large intestine, according to doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here.

Published: 22nd May 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two patients at a leading private facility here, both of whom had tested positive for COVID-19, were diagnosed with Mucormycosis in the small intestine, which the doctors termed as "rare" cases.

Mucormycosis or black fungus most commonly involves rhino-orbital-cerebral system or the lungs.

Intestinal or GI mucormycosis is a very "rare disease", and most commonly involves the stomach or large intestine, according to doctors at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here.

A 56-year-old Delhi resident, who had lost three of his family members including his wife to COVID, had barely completed the last rites of his wife when he experienced pain in his abdomen.

He had tested positive for coronavirus along with his wife and had been experiencing mild symptoms initially, the hospital said in a statement.

His abdominal pain was considered gastritis or stress-related and self-medication for acidity was done, which delayed proper treatment by three days, it said.

He was finally evaluated in the COVID emergency of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital by Dr Ushast Dhir, senior consultant in the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplantation, it said.

The CT scan revealed that the first part of his small intestine or jejunum had perforated. His COVID ailment also had worsened by now requiring ventilator support. The patient was admitted and taken up urgently for surgery, hospital authorities said.

"Ulceration of jejunum in the patient raised my suspicion of fungal disease, and the patient was immediately started on anti-fungal treatment. We sent the portion of removed intestine for biopsy," the doctor said.

In another case, a 68-year-old man, who was happy to know that his father had recovered from COVID-19, started having mild abdominal pain. He was a diabetic and had received steroids for treatment of COVID. The patient had no associated fever and pain was very mild.

His clinical examination also did not show any signs of intestinal perforation, the statement said. But, high index of suspicion lead Dr Piyush Ranjan, senior consultant of medical gastroenterology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to get an urgent CT scan of the patient.

The CT scan revealed small intestinal perforation similar to the first one, it added. "The biopsy confirmed our worst fear of mucormycosis of small intestine in both patients. Both these patients had COVID and had diabetes, but only one of them had received steroids," the hospital said in the statement.

Both these patients were operated by Dhir, who revealed that these patient had "similar intra-operative findings" where jejunum had out-pouchings called diverticula and these diverticula had perforated along with surrounding ulceration, it said.

"These patients, in the majority, are immune-compromised. The majority of gastro-intestinal mucormycosis is seen in organ transplant recipients. The cases treated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital were unique as they had Covid and small intestine (instead of stomach/colon) was involved in both cases," the statement said.

GI mucormycosis is rare and the patient presents with vague abdominal symptoms. In recent times, a history of COVID-19 exposure along with treatment with steroids should warrant an early CT scan of the abdomen, doctors said.

Over 60 cases of black fungus have been reported at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital till date, amid the second wave of the pandemic, a senior official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp