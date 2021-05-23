STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Appointment of UP Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi's brother at university triggers row

Siddharth University VC Surendra Dubey said they will initiate 'penal action' if Arun Dwivedi's EWS certificate was found fake.

Published: 23rd May 2021 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Appointment of Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi's brother at a university under the economically weaker section quota has sparked a controversy, with the Congress claiming the involvement of the politician.

The minister has junked the allegations, saying he is ready to face the probe.

Meanwhile, Siddharth University Vice-Chancellor Surendra Dubey said they will initiate "penal action" if Arun Dwivedi's EWS certificate was found fake.

Arun Dwivedi was appointed as assistant professor at the Psychology Department under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota on May 21, the VC said.

The university had invited applications for two posts, one under the EWS quota and the other in the OBC category.

The vice-chancellor said at the time of his appointment, he did not know that Arun was the minister's brother.

Through social media, it came to light, he said.

Dubey said for two posts, 150 applications were received and based on merit, 10 applicants were shortlisted.

Among those shortlisted candidates was Arun Kumar.

These selected applicants were also called for an interview, in which Arun attained the second spot, the VC said, adding that he secured the first spot after combining the interview and educational qualification due to which he was selected.

Meanwhile, the minister termed the allegations as baseless.

When asked by reporters in Sonbhadra about the difference in income between him and his brother, Dwivedi said he did not interfere in the recruitment process of the university and if anyone has any problem, he is ready for a probe.

UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu has demanded that the appointment of Arun Dwivedi be immediately cancelled.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on Sunday, Lallu said, "The brother of the minister was already working in another university, so how can he be economically weak. On whose recommendation he got the EWS certificate from the district administration, it should also be probed. The basic education minister is involved in this and he is evading questions."

The UP Congress chief said the role of the minister should also be probed.

"He should come forward and tell as to how his brother, already working in another university, is poor and on whose recommendation he got the EWS certificate," Lallu said.

Samajwadi Party MLC Ashutosh Sinha said this is an example of the blatant misuse of government machinery only to benefit the near and dear ones of those in power.

