Army helps douse major forest fire near LoC in J-K's Rajouri

JAMMUI: The Indian Army on Sunday doused a major fire near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, preventing damage to seasonal crops in two villages, officials said.

The fire in Lam forest in Nowshera sector started around 12.30 am and took the army and the locals several hours to put it off, the officials said.

"The Indian Army at Lam undauntingly, regardless of personal safety went over the steep hillocks by midnight around 0030 hrs and helped douse the forest fire spread preventing damage to seasonal crops of residents of Kallar nd Gunni villages," Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps said in a tweet.

The officials said the fire spread fast, threatening the standing wheat crops but timely intervention by the Army averted a major tragedy.

A defence spokesman said the army, in a separate case, extinguished a house fire and also provided relief to the affected family in Mangat area of Ramban district.

"At midnight of May 22, a major fire broke out in the house of Mohammad Yusuf Wani at Mangat.

Army personnel from Mohubal immediately rushed for assistance and doused the fire using their fire extinguishers," the spokesman said.

He said the quick response by the Army and locals could control the fire and its spread to neighbouring houses after five hours of efforts.

"Army personnel entered the house and successfully retrieved important household items as well.

The upper floor of the house was completely damaged, however, the lower floor was saved due to the joint efforts," he said.

The spokesman said no one was injured in the incident.

Later, the Army also provided relief material to the house owner and his family, the spokesman said, adding the village is remotely located, where such incidents are mostly handled by joint efforts.