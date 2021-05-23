STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Black fungus cases near 400-mark in Haryana, Gurgaon reports 147 cases 

Published: 23rd May 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

Black Fungus infected patients wait for the surgery at a ward near operation theatre at government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad,

Black Fungus infected patients wait for the surgery at a ward near operation theatre at government ENT Hospital in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The total number of black fungus cases in Haryana rose to 398, with the maximum 147 cases reported from Gurgaon district, the health department said on Sunday.

Apart from Gurgaon, Hisar has 50 such cases, Faridabad 46, Sirsa 38, Rohtak 21, Bhiwani 20, Karnal 17, Panipat 15, Ambala and Panipat 11 each, Panchkula seven, Sonipat six, Rewari five, Jind two, and Palwal and Yamunanagar reported one case each.

With rising number of black fungus or mucormycosis cases in the state on the rise, Health Minister Anil Vij had recently chaired a meeting of senior officials regarding management of the disease.

EXPLAINER | What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?

He had earlier said that the state government has ordered a global tender to procure anti-fungal injection Amphotericin B.

"We have sought 12,000 of these injections from the Centre," Vij said on Sunday.

Besides, experts have been asked to look for alternative anti-fungal infections for the treatment of black fungus cases, he said.

The minister also reiterated that the state government has already initiated steps, including reserving 20 beds in wards in medical colleges, for specialised treatment of the infection.

Vij said steps are being taken to ensure adequate availability of necessary drugs for the disease.

Black fungus was declared a notified disease in the state last week.

The doctors will now have to report such cases to chief medical officer (CMO) concerned.

