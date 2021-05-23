Lodge complaints against Bengal Guv, can be prosecuted and sent to jail after his term: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a scathing attack on West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asking people to lodge complaints with police stations accusing him of being hand in gloves with the BJP and involved in a conspiracy to arrest three Trinamool Congress MLAs, including two ministers, in connection with Narada sting operation case.

He also said once Dhankhar’s term as governor will be over, he can be prosecuted on the basis of the complaints and lodged in the same Presidency jail where the TMC MLAs were lodged.

Banerjee also described the constitutional head of the state as a "bloodsucker" and "butcher of Constituency".

"The governor secured the arrest of our MLAs. He gave the central agency a nod illegally. The central agency wrote to him seeking permission to prosecute the accused in January this year, but he gave the nod on May 7. If the call details records of the governor and the CBI officers are examined, his involvement will surface. I request all to lodge complaints against the governor so that once his term will be over, he can be prosecuted and sent to the same Presidency jail where our leaders were lodged," said Banerjee.

Accusing Dhankhar of being after the TMC day and night, Banerjee said, "He is a block sucker. He is the butcher of Constituency."

Dhankhar condemned Banerjee’s statement.

"He is senior functionary @AITCofficial @MamataOfficial. He is senior Parliamentarian @LokSabhaSectt. He is senior advocate @barcouncilindia @barandbench. Just stunned but leave the matter to sound discretion of cultured people of West Bengal and media." He tweeted.