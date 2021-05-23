STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Mistake to have joined BJP': After Sonali Guha, now Sarala Murmu wants to rejoin TMC 

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha had on Saturday written to Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party.

Published: 23rd May 2021 03:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Trinamool flag, Trinamool Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the TMC having emerged victorious with a thumping majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, turncoats who had quit the party to join the BJP seem to be making a beeline for re-entry into the Mamata Banerjee camp, the latest being Sarala Murmu.

Murmu, who had switched camp as she was reportedly unhappy with the ticket that was given to her by the ruling party, has expressed her desire to return to the TMC, a day after Banerjee's former aide, Sonali Guha, made a similar appeal.

Claiming that it was a mistake on her part to have joined the BJP, Murmu said that she wants party supremo Mamata Banerjee to pardon her.

"If she accepts me, I will stay with her and work for the party diligently," Murmu told reporters at her Malda home. Murmu was nominated from Habibpur seat in Malda, but party sources had then claimed that she was keen on contesting the election from Maldaha constituency.

"I committed a mistake and want Didi (Banerjee) to pardon me for that," she said.

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha had on Saturday written to Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party.

The four-time MLA from Satgachhia in South 24 Parganas district, in a letter which she also shared on social media, said, "The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, 'Didi'.

I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live.

Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Trinamool Congress West Bengal politics BJP Sarala Murmu Mamata Banerjee Sonali Guha
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested wrestler Sushil Kumar along with his associate Ajay Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case. (Photo| ANI)
Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar arrested in wrestler murder case
Watch| How the tech-driven war room in Tamil Nadu is leading the Covid-19 battle
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp