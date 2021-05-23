'Mistake to have joined BJP': After Sonali Guha, now Sarala Murmu wants to rejoin TMC 

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the TMC having emerged victorious with a thumping majority in the recently concluded assembly elections, turncoats who had quit the party to join the BJP seem to be making a beeline for re-entry into the Mamata Banerjee camp, the latest being Sarala Murmu.

Murmu, who had switched camp as she was reportedly unhappy with the ticket that was given to her by the ruling party, has expressed her desire to return to the TMC, a day after Banerjee's former aide, Sonali Guha, made a similar appeal.

Claiming that it was a mistake on her part to have joined the BJP, Murmu said that she wants party supremo Mamata Banerjee to pardon her.

"If she accepts me, I will stay with her and work for the party diligently," Murmu told reporters at her Malda home. Murmu was nominated from Habibpur seat in Malda, but party sources had then claimed that she was keen on contesting the election from Maldaha constituency.

"I committed a mistake and want Didi (Banerjee) to pardon me for that," she said.

Former TMC MLA Sonali Guha had on Saturday written to Banerjee, apologising to her for leaving the party.

The four-time MLA from Satgachhia in South 24 Parganas district, in a letter which she also shared on social media, said, "The way a fish cannot stay out of the water, I will not be able to live without you, 'Didi'.

I seek your forgiveness and if you don't forgive me, I won't be able to live.

Please allow me to come back, and spend the rest of my life in your affection.