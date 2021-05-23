Saxophone artiste Machendranath dies of COVID-19

By PTI

MANGALURU: Internationally acclaimed saxophone artiste Machendranath died of coronavirus at a hospital here on Sunday.

He was 66.

Machendranath was admitted to a private hospital at Deralakatte here a few days back after his condition worsened due to the infection, sources in the hospital said.

His wife, who was also infected with Covid-19, died only three days ago.

Machendranath had been regularly playing the saxophone at the Mangaladevi temple here during poojas in the morning, afternoon and evening hours for over 25 years.

He had taken part in several concerts held in various parts of the country and abroad.

His daughter Sindhu Bhairavi too is also a well-known saxophone artiste.