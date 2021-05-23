Two killed, 10 injured in car-MUV collision in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone

By PTI

KHARGONE: Two persons were killed and 10 injured in a head-on collision between a car and a multi utility vehicle in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Sunday, police said.

Two people traveling in the car died instantly when their vehicle collided with the MUV with 10 occupants, all of whom sustained injuries, in Viral village, said Un police station in charge Sunita Mujalde, Such was the impact of the collision that both vehicles were severely damaged, with the bodies of the car's occupants getting entangled in the crushed metal interiors, she said.

A case has been registered and probe was underway, the official added.