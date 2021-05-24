Ad for hiring hospital personnel kicks up domicile row in J&K

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Union Territory government’s region-specific recruitment of domiciles for Covid care hospitals coming up temporarily in Jammu and Srinagar has drawn resentment from the general public. The two 500-bed hospitals are being built in collaboration with the DRDO. Both the hospitals are likely to be made operational next month.

“In the Advertisement 06/AHJ dated 20-5-2021 and 07/AHJ dated 20- 5-2021 issued bythis issue please read, ‘The candidate should be Permanent Resident/Domicile of Jammu division’ instead of ‘The candidate should be Permanent Resident/Domicile of J&K’ in the terms and conditions of the advertisement,” read the corrigendum issued by Government Medical College, Jammu for staff recruitment.

Similarly, the GMC Srinagar has also invited applications from eligible candidates belonging to Kashmir division only for the post of staff nurses, lab technicians, pharmacists and anaesthesia technician. But the move has drawn criticism from all sections of the society including journalists. “Is there a separate ‘Jammu domicile’ certificate?” tweeted Jammu-based journalist Anuradha Bhasin.

Srinagar-based journalist and Kashmir Images editor Bashir Manzar also was critical of this recruitment decision. “ This ugliness is sickening. Need some corrective measures,” he tweeted. An official spokesperson tried to sidestep queries. “The gazetted posts are UT level and the non-gazetted are divisional- level posts. Now let us put this controversy to rest.” However, a legal expert said categorization of posts as divisional or district cadre does not mean that recruitment is restricted to one place only.