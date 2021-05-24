STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After FIR in toolkit case, Raman Singh, BJP leaders hold protest outside police station in Raipur

An FIR has been registered against Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in the alleged toolkit case. They were summoned in the case today.

Published: 24th May 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Raman Singh

Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: After FIR was registered against him in the alleged toolkit case, BJP National Vice President and former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh along with other party leaders on Monday held a protest outside Civil Lines Police Station here.

An FIR has been registered against Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra in the alleged toolkit case. They were summoned in the case today.

"An FIR has been registered against BJP's National Vice President Raman Singh and BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. They both have been summoned for further investigation," Raipur Civil Lines Police SHO RK Mishra had said.

"Today, we have asked Sambit Patra to be present here in person or via video conference. The complaint was registered by Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress NSUI president," he added.

This comes after an FIR was filed on May 19 against Patra and BJP Vice President Raman Singh after a complaint was registered by Chhattisgarh National Students' Union of India president Akash Sharma, the student wing of the Congress.

Speaking to ANI earlier, the NSUI president said that he had filed the complaint regarding the 'toolkit' that BJP leaders had shared online.

"The police investigated and an FIR has been filed. In this, Singh and Patra have shared a fake document to defame the Congress party. They have made several false allegations," Sharma.

He further alleged that members of the BJP were spreading rumours to hide their failure in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BJP had alleged that the Congress party has come out with a toolkit to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image and his government's handling of the pandemic. 

